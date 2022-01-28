Ski patrol talks safety on the slopes

JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - We are in the thick of ski season and even with the super cold weather, patrol teams are working to keep everyone safe.

The Smugglers’ Notch Resort team says they have been keeping busy. Normal calls for lower leg or arm injuries have been rolling in.

They recommend taking runs with a buddy so you can check in with one another about how you’re feeling throughout the day.

Ethan Costello, the assistant ski patrol director, says you want to have as much fun as you can, so if you’re hitting the mountain, stick to the trails.

“Going out of bounds and going in other people’s tracks is generally going to lead you get lost or hurt outside the resort boundary. It does then take longer for folks like our patrol or other outside agencies to get to you and extricate you,” said Costello.

They also recommend checking the weather so you’re dressed right. Costello says it’s important to dress appropriately.

One ski expert says it’s all in the socks.

According to Hugh Johnson, the Smugglers’ Notch snow reporter, how you wash your socks plays a big role in keeping the heat in.

“Your socks are smooth on the outside and the fibers are on the inside, so you should wash your socks inside out which is crazy and your mom would always tell you put your socks back in the right way, but all the fibers are on the inside, so when you turn the sock inside out, all the fibers are now loose and when you wash it and dry it, they are nice and fluffy and gives you cushion. That’s going to give you some air space so that when you wear that sock, it’s going to provide some insulation compared to a sock you wore the day before is all packed right down and is not going to provide any warmth at all,” said Johnson.

Of course from someone who can do upwards of 15-20 runs in a day, Johnson says make sure you’re bundling up and layering, he says it’s function not fashion.

He says to take a break to get warm if you start to feel that chill.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.