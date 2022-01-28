Advertisement

Snowplow Spotlight: Meet Ice Ice Baby and Arctic Fox

Meet the driver of Ice Ice Baby.
By Alexandra Montgomery
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - With some snow on the way, we’re highlighting the men and women behind the wheel of VTrans plow trucks.

Dan Blake drives Ice Ice Baby, named by the kids at the Neshobe Elementary School in Brandon.

Blake plows Route 7 from Brandon to Pittsford and Route 73 from Brandon to Sudbury.

He says he like the name Ice Ice Baby, and it’s all about nostalgia.

Blake even gave the 1990s number one hit a Vermont twist.

“If the road has a problem, YO I’ll solve it, lay down the salt, and I’ll dissolve it,” said Blake in a rap.

Eyvonne Martin is the driver of this plow.

Eyvonne Martin is the driver of Arctic Fox.

She’s new at VTrans, driving for only about eight months. But she takes the Fox on I-91 from Exit 6 to Putney.

Just like the weather we’ve been having, she finds the name Arctic Fox “super cool.”

