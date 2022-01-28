Advertisement

Vermont Chamber of Commerce asks for revitalization of restaurant funds

A labor shortage is hitting bars and restaurants hard and some Burlington businesses can't stay...
A labor shortage is hitting bars and restaurants hard and some Burlington businesses can't stay open because of it.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Chamber of Commerce representatives are calling on lawmakers to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF).

They say data shows the devastating impact of the omicron variant. Results show 73% of restaurants in Vermont say they’ve been less profitable since the start of the pandemic and that 89% of restaurants saw fewer customers since the arrival of omicron.

Amy Spear, VP of tourism for Vermont Chamber of Commerce, says economic recovery in the industry is paralyzed.

54% of restaurants denied this grant the first time around say they’re not sure they’ll survive the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Vermont National Guard Adjutant General Office
Former Vermont soldier killed in weekend crash
Police say a man found dead at a Westminster gas station likely died of a drug overdose. - File...
Police identify man found dead at Vermont gas station
Residents in part of South Burlington are on high alert after a string of home break-ins,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed burglar has South Burlington residents on alert
Police are investigating a break-in at the home of Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.
Burlington Police investigate break-in at the mayor’s house
Jose Louis Cruz-Rivera
Police: Burlington man smashed car window with handgun

Latest News

Man with VT connections arrested for Jan. 6th involvement
Man with VT connections arrested for Jan. 6th involvement
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Man with Vermont connections arrested for involvement in Jan. 6th riot
BILLINGS
Super Senior: Ed Billings
Leahy calls for ‘expeditious’ SCOTUS nomination process