Vermont Chamber of Commerce asks for revitalization of restaurant funds

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Chamber of Commerce representatives are calling on lawmakers to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF).

They say data shows the devastating impact of the omicron variant. Results show 73% of restaurants in Vermont say they’ve been less profitable since the start of the pandemic and that 89% of restaurants saw fewer customers since the arrival of omicron.

Amy Spear, VP of tourism for Vermont Chamber of Commerce, says economic recovery in the industry is paralyzed.

54% of restaurants denied this grant the first time around say they’re not sure they’ll survive the pandemic.

