Vermont House passes sweeping gun bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are taking aim at new gun policies.

“Quite frankly, it’s an important public safety issue,” said Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland City.

The House has given the greenlight to a sweeping gun bill.

It bans the possession of guns in hospitals, targeted toward pandemic stress on health care workers and a 2017 fatal shooting at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Hospital administrators say the proposal would keep staff and patients safe.

“Tensions have gotten a little bit higher given the pandemic, so give this extra clear expectation that guns are not allowed in hospitals will help us feel a little bit safer,” said Devon Green, the vice president of government relations at the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems.

The proposal also evolved to include other provisions, like one that could extend the length of instant background checks for some Vermonters.

Some call it the “Charleston Loophole.” When you buy a gun, you have to pass a federal background check. Getting results takes just minutes normally, but some take longer.

“For most people, it’s a very brief delay,” said Rick Sanborn of R&L Archery.

If it takes longer than three days, the dealer can choose to sell the gun without a completed background check.

Under the bill, people would have to wait 30 days if the background check is not completed.

Sanborn says some background checks can take up to seven days to clear. But he says the three-day threshold holds the federal government’s feet to the fire.

“It’s there so that people can exercise their constitutional right to buy a firearm and not necessarily be delayed,” Sanborn said.

Rep. Notte says there is an appeal process if someone is caught in a cycle. He also says over the last two years, 28 firearms were sold and then the background check was denied afterward. Nine of those guns still have not been recovered by law enforcement.

“Vermont is not a large state. The fact that there are nine firearms in the hands of people that should have never had them, I find that very chilling,” Notte said.

The bill also includes a clarification that guns can be seized in emergency relief from abuse orders.

It now moves onto the Senate, where they may or may not make changes.

Ultimately, it may land on Gov. Phil Scott’s desk. A spokesperson says the governor is not opposed to closing the so-called Charleston Loophole but he is opposed to new restrictions and he says lawmakers should focus on underlying issues like mental health.

