Weather delays opening of full Upper Valley skating trail

Weather has delayed the full opening of an Upper Valley skating trail.
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FAIRLEE, Vt. (WCAX) - The ice crew at the Lake Morey Resort is working hard to open a 4-mile skating trail around the lake.

Mixed precipitation earlier this winter delayed the opening of the full trail.

That also caused the Upper Valley Trails Alliance to postpone its annual skate-a-thon fundraiser.

Right now, half the trail in front of the resort is open to the public which skaters are using.

“People who wild skate say there is nothing like it and to be able to do a four-mile loop? It’s really the longest groomed skating trail in the United States. There is a few longer in Canada when the conditions allow. But it is the most unique fabulous winter experience you could ever imagine and it is right here in the Upper Valley,” said Russell Hirschler of the Upper Valley Trails Alliance.

The annual skate-a-thon for the Upper Valley Trails Alliance usually raises around $2,500 a year. This year’s event has been rescheduled for Feb. 12. Click here for more information.

