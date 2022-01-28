Wind forces ferry to close temporarily; now back open

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Grand Isle ferry crossing is back open as of Friday morning.

Wind-driven ice on the New York side of Lake Champlain had the ferry temporarily closed since Thursday evening.

Crews monitored wind conditions through the night and determined they could reopen with two boats Friday morning.

They say they will update you when they are back to the full three boats running.

