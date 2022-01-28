Wind postpones Plattsburgh’s Tannen-BOOM

Advertisement

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Winds in the forecast are putting the fire out on a Plattsburgh event this weekend.

The Tannen-BOOM community bonfire was supposed to be Saturday.

It’s when Christmas trees are set on fire while listening to music and drinking hot chocolate.

Firefighters say the wind would make the event unsafe, so it has been rescheduled for next Saturday, February 5.

It’s at Plattsburgh City Beach and it starts at 2:30 p.m.

The trees are lit at 4:30 p.m.

