BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A significant winter storm will bring one to two feet of snow along the New England coast on Saturday. The storm will be far enough to our east where we’ll only see minor accumulations over Vermont. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Essex and Windham counties in Vermont where about 1-3″ of snow is possible through late Saturday evening.

The storm will bring some gusty winds to the region and wind chill values during the day on Saturday will be well below zero. Wind gusts in the Champlain Valley could top 30mph in the afternoon creating blustery and cold conditions. As the system exits Saturday night, winds will back down and temperatures won’t be quite as cold heading into Sunday.

The start of the week will see partly sunny skies on Sunday and Monday. Afternoon high temperatures will return to the teens and 20s. Our weather looks quiet for the first half of the week before conditions get stormy again for Wednesday and Thursday. Warmer temperatures will head our way for mid week with highs topping out into the 40s. We’ll likely see a mix of rain and snow before a strong cold front brings an abrupt end to the thaw on Friday. Temperatures turn colder again for the end of the week with highs falling back down into the teens and 20s by the start of the weekend.

