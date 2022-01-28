BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! This last day of the work week will start out okay, but big changes are coming as we go through the day and into the weekend. Get ready for more bitter cold, Arctic air, a lot of blustery winds, and some snow for some of our region from a major coastal storm tonight & Saturday.

A few snow showers this morning will give way to some afternoon sunshine, especially in the northern areas as a cold front works its way through from west to east. There will only be a dusting to an inch or two of snow from these snow showers, mainly in the higher elevations.

But after that front goes by, here we go again! Temperatures will be dropping throughout the day and winds will be picking up out of the north. Wind chills will become dangerously low by tonight and into the day on Saturday with wind chill values in the teens, 20s, and 30s BELOW zero. There could even be some negative 40s below zero in northern NY by Saturday morning.

A powerful “Nor’easter” coastal storm will bring as much as 2 feet of snow, or more, along the New England coast. But snowfall from that storm will rapidly taper off as you move inland. So, far eastern VT may get 1-3″ of snow out of this storm. Windham County is one place where there may be some appreciable snow with 3-6″ of snow accumulation possible. The snow will be wind-driven, especially to the east, closer to the center of the storm, which will be in the Gulf of Maine mid-day Saturday.

The storm will be out of here on Sunday and we’ll get some sunshine going. The wind will be coming down a bit and temperatures will start to recover.

There will be a serious warm-up as we get into the start of next week. Monday & Tuesday will be partly sunny with temperatures getting back into the 20s on Monday, and 30s by Tuesday. It will be even warmer for Groundhog Day on Wednesday, and also into Thursday. But it will also be turning more active with a rain/snow mix likely, especially on Thursday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be watching all of this evolving weather over the next couple of days, especially the track of that Nor’easter, in case it ends up wobbling one way or the other, affecting the potential snowfall. We will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest on-air and online.

Try to stay warm this weekend, and please, as always, keep your pets indoors! -Gary

