Black History Month essay contest for kids

By Erin Brown
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - To celebrate Black History Month, Tops Friendly Markets is hosting an essay contest for kids.

Any child in third through fifth grade can enter.

Students are asked to write one paragraph about a Black person who they admire and look up to. They can be anyone: a friend, family member, principal, teacher, coach, or even a celebrity.

Kathleen Sautter, Tops’ Public and Media Relations Manager, says Tops want to hear what makes that person so special and why the community should know about them.

“So I know the word ‘essay’ can sound daunting but it really doesn’t have to be anything long or lengthy,” Sautter. “We’re not grading penmanship or grammar. We’re just looking for heartfelt entries.”

Essays are due by Feb. 18. About 30 essays will be chosen at the end of the month as the winners.

For contest rules and submission deadlines, click here.

