Burlington travelers should expect delays this weekend

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A handful of flights going in and out of the Burlington Airport have already been canceled ahead of Saturday’s winter storm.

Acting airport director, Nic Longo, says they expect to see this a few times a year. He says Burlington isn’t expecting the same amount of snow as larger airports along the coast, but that they’re still prepared to handle whatever comes their way.

Longo says travelers should expect delays or cancellations, especially early in the day on Saturday.

“A lot of the airlines use that extra precaution to stay right here in Burlington, Vermont instead of flying and getting stuck in some of these areas where they’re going to experience many many inches of snow,” Longo explained.

Longo suggests people reach out to their airlines to check their flight status’ as soon as possible. If you’re flight isn’t canceled, he recommends getting to the airport two hours early.

