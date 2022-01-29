Chaffee Art Center hosting Annual Student Exhibit

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re a young artist in Vermont, now is your chance to have your artwork featured in a local art center.

The Chaffee Art Center in Rutland is looking for artwork from school-aged youth to showcase inside the gallery this winter.

The annual student exhibit will take place from March 5 to April 8.

Executive Director Sherri Birkheimer Rooker says all types of art are welcome: everything from culinary, music, literature and wood carvings.

This year’s theme is “Art Connects Us.”

“It’s a celebration. It’s for the students to be able to have their art in a professional gallery for everyone to see,” Rooker said. “They get to be inspired when they see their art or when they see other people’s art.”

If you’re interested in submitting artwork, you can contact the Chaffee Art Center for information on entry rules and submission deadlines.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.