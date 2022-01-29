New York State Farm Wage Board votes to increase OT threshold

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A vote in New York could impact farm labor. A two to one vote by the Farm Wage Board on Friday recommends lowering the overtime threshold.

That threshold would would go from 60 hours to 40 hours over the next decade.

This vote comes despite a majority of testimony from farmers asking for the overtime to stay at 60.

They say it’s going to impact farm workers in making the income they desire.

Assemblyman Billy Jones said he is disappointed in the decision. A statement from him reads in part:

“New York State has often promoted buying local and sourcing local New York grown food to our residents but lowering the threshold only makes reaching these goals harder. As I work through the budget process, I will continue to work to help support agriculture in our state.”

