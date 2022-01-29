Advertisement

N.H. lawmakers making bills for the dogs

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire House committee is looking at dogs as either crime victims or perpetrators, depending on the bill.

The House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee held public hearings Friday on a pair of dog-related bills.

One would make it a misdemeanor for dog owners to leave the scene of an attack after their dogs injure someone without providing their names. The other would make it a misdemeanor to negligently poison a dog or any pet, domestic animal or wildlife in captivity and a felony if the poisoning is done knowingly.

