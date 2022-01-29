Advertisement

Shoebox Float Contest returning to Winter Carnival

By Erin Brown
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Winter Carnival is returning to Saranac Lake next week and so is a new tradition that was launched last year.

The Village Mercantile, formerly the Community Store of Saranac Lake, is bringing back the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Shoebox Float Contest.

From Feb. 4 through Feb. 12, The Village Mercantile will be accepting decorated shoeboxes that will be displayed in the store window throughout Winter Carnival.

The theme is “The 80s” so you’re encouraged to dress your box up like a famous popstar or music group or anything else specific to the decade.

“It can be a rock band like Billy Idol, Prince, Michael Jackson, Tina Turner. Big hair. Back to the Future. Punk hair was big back then. So anything to do with the 80s,” said Terry Reed from The Village Mercantile.

Prizes will be awarded to three winners on Feb. 13.

Entry forms are available at The Village Mercantile at 97 Main Street in Saranac Lake.

