BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do Saturday, Jan. 29.

The Cambridge Elementary School is hosting its 2022 WinterFest Saturday, Jan. 29. Guests can have pie for breakfast, participate in a cross country ramble, and so much more. Participants will want to bundle up due to the chilly temperatures outside. Guests will be able to warm themselves up by a bonfire Saturday night and watch the hot-air balloon glow. The festivities start at 8 a.m. and will last until 7 p.m.

Point au Roche State Park is hosting a special seasonal science experiment event.

It’s called The Science of Snow. The event takes place Saturday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. All ages are welcome to learn how snow is formed and much more.

The Pinball Co-op is hosting a Winter Brawl pinball tournament Saturday, Jan. 29. Participants have two hours to play. Each player’s top five games count toward their score. The top eight players advance to the finals and compete head to head until a winner is declared.

The tournament kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday.

