BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The New England Coast got slammed by the blizzard today, with snow amounts over 2 feet in some cases, and hurricane-force wind gusts. It was a whole different world in our region, with only some snow in Eastern Vermont and New Hampshire, which were on the outer fringes of the storm. Several inches of snow fell in those areas. The rest of the region had little or no snow at all. We all, however, had a very cold, blustery day. The Nor’easter will move away from the Northeast tonight. Tonight will be partly cloudy and bitterly cold, with lows in the single digits and teens below zero, but wind chills may be as low as the 30s below zero, especially in New York. Please remember to keep the pets inside. Sunday afternoon will warm up a bit, with highs in the mid to upper teens.

The week will start off with a quiet day for the last day of January. It will actually be relatively pleasant on Monday, with highs in the 20s. Tuesday will be even warmer, with some low 30s for highs. Clouds will increase on Groundhog Day, and showers and snow showers are expected during the afternoon and evening.

The interesting day during the week will be Thursday. A frontal system and low pressure will be separating Arctic air to the northwest, and much warmer and more moist air to the southeast. What that means for us is snow on the northern side of the system, and rain on the southern part, with perhaps a band of mixed precipitation in between. The exact placement of the storm will determine how much rain vs. snow we get. Stay tuned. Colder weather will make a comeback Friday and Saturday.

