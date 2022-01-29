BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A powerful blizzard will be hitting the East Coast today, with over 2 feet of snow possible, along with wind gusts over 60 mph. Closer to our region, however, we won’t be getting anything like that. The bigger story, actually, will be the bitterly cold wind chills. Areas east of the Green Mountains will just be clipped by the storm, with 1 to 3 inches accumulation possible just east of the mountains. The Connecticut River Valley in Vermont could get 3 to 6 inches, and viewers in New Hampshire may get locally 8 inches of snow. The wind will cause blowing snow, so use caution if you’re traveling. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy west of the Green Mountains. It will be very cold throughout, with highs in the single digits to low teens, and wind chills in the 20s and even 30s below zero. Please keep the pets indoors.

The blizzard will move away from the Northeast tonight. Lows will be well below zero again. Sunday afternoon will warm into the upper teens. Quiet weather can be expected into Tuesday, with a pleasant break from the bitter cold. Highs by Tuesday will be in the low 30s.

The end of the week is looking more active, with snow showers on Groundhog Day, and maybe even a few plain showers. Thursday is more of a question mark, as the placement of a frontal system and low pressure will make the difference on whether we get rain or snow (or a mix). Stay tuned. Unfortunately, another surge of Arctic air is expected to hit us Friday and into next weekend.

