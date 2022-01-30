Annual Free Ice Fishing Day in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Saturday, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, opened up the state’s frozen waters to anyone interested in ice fishing.

Usually, the Department hosts an annual, in-person event, but it was cancelled due to the pandemic. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Commissioner, Christopher Herrick, says this day gives people of all ages a chance to learn the sport, with no license required.

“It’s been really cold so we have a fair amount of ice around the state. It gives people the opportunity to go out and do something maybe they’ve only heard of or seen as they’re driving by - and find out just how fun and relatively easy it is.”

If you missed Free Ice Fishing Day, he says the Department has set up a Virtual Ice Fishing Clinic that takes you through the different stages of the activity.

