Burlington residents urged to conserve water

Homes located inside the yellow line should boil their water until Sunday night at the earliest.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The City of Burlington’s Public Works Department is asking residents to carefully conserve water until further notice.

Officials say the Burlington Drinking Water Plant is experiencing high demand for water. They say they think that’s because there’s a substantial main break somewhere, but they haven’t located it yet.

This comes after crews fixed a different water main break at Shore and Dale roads Saturday.

The City shut off water and issued a boil water notice for homes in that area. This will impact customers on Shore Road (south-west of Dale), Dale Road (east of Shore), Stirling Place (house numbers <60), Crescent Beach, Ridgewood Drive, and Surf Road.

Public Works says impacted households should boil any water from the faucet until Sunday night at the earliest or Tuesday morning at the latest, depending on how quickly they can test the water for contamination. The department will send a VT-alert when the notice lifts.

Message from the Public Works Department:

Email DPWCommunications@burlingtonvt.gov if you have noticed any changes in your water pressure in the last 24 hours (and are outside the Shore/Dale road existing water break vicinity). In the email subject line please provide your address and the date and time at which you noticed these changes. Unless urgent, we request that you do not call the Water plant at this time.

