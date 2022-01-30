Advertisement

Carbon monoxide poisoning at Ohio hotel; 7 in critical condition

Seven people were hospitalized in critical condition after suffering from carbon monoxide...
Seven people were hospitalized in critical condition after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Hampton Inn in Ohio. The victims included both children and adults, according to the fire chief.(Source: WBNS via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Seven people were hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Hampton Inn in Ohio, officials said.

A total of nine people were taken to local hospitals, according to The Columbus Dispatch. Marysville Fire Chief Jay Riley told the newspaper that the source of the carbon monoxide was unclear but everyone who was hospitalized had been in the hotel’s pool area.

Riley said the victims included both children and adults. He did not provide exact ages.

Authorities said they received a 911 call Saturday evening about a 2-year-old girl who had either fallen into the pool or was found in the pool unconscious at the Hampton Inn in Marysville. More 911 calls soon followed about unconscious people or others who reported symptoms such as dizziness and a burning in the throat, Marysville Police Chief Tony Brooks said.

The hotel was evacuated shortly after. Brooks told the newspaper that all of the injured were alive when they were transported and that seven of the patients were in critical condition.

Two others were treated at the scene, and five more later sought treatment on their own at a hospital, Brooks said.

The Dispatch could not reach any members of the hotel management late Saturday. Riley said a Hampton Inn maintenance team was en route from out of state.

Marysville is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Columbus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was killed and several other people were injured in a crash in Sheldon.
1 dead, 4 injured in single-vehicle crash
A day of ice fishing turned into a deer rescue mission for a group of Vermonters.
Ice fishermen save deer stranded on frozen Vermont lake
Police arrest violent fugitive near Burlington VFW
Vermont lawmakers have given the greenlight to a sweeping gun bill that includes fines for...
Vermont House passes sweeping gun bill
Dozens of animals were rescued from a property in St. Albans after police discovered they were...
Animals in need of care rescued from St. Albans property

Latest News

Sen. Bernie Sanders sits down with Vermont’s firefighters
Crews battle Tunbridge fire for several hours
Burlington residents urged to conserve water
Woman arrested, accused of assaulting police officers
College student found unconscious on freezing morning dies