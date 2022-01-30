Advertisement

Chili cookoff for a cause

The chili cookoff raised $455 in donations for the Vermont Foodbank.
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Wilkins Harley-Davidson in Barre held a cookoff Saturday with proceeds going to the Vermont Foodbank.

They raised $455 through donations by attendees.

Entrants were judged by taste and presentation, and our own Cat Viglienzoni was one of four judges choosing the winners. Staff also faced off against each other.

It was the first time the contest had been held in a couple of years, and those there said it was great to be back.

WINNERS:

1ST PLACE: Ethan Parsons -- Cherry Smacked Chili

2ND PLACE: Garth Robert -- G’s Fabulous Fat Boy Chili

3RD PLACE: Paul Gouette -- PG No Bean Hot Chili

BEST PRESENTATION: Harold Needs -- Rusty’s Venison Chili

STAFF WINNER: Dylan Chase -- D-Best Chili

PEOPLE’S CHOICE: John Raper -- Home Wrecker

