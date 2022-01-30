College student found unconscious on freezing morning dies
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ONEONTA, N.Y. (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old student at the State University of New York at Oneonta who was found unconscious off campus on a bitterly cold morning.
The Oneonta Police Department identified him as Tyler Lopresti-Castro, and says he was found by city employees on the pavement near a bus garage several miles from the college just before 7 a.m. Thursday, suffering from exposure to extreme cold. He died that evening.
Police say a review of video from the garage and buses showed no sign on Lopresti-Castro on a city bus, that he came out of a wooded area behind the garage around 2:15 a.m.
