College student found unconscious on freezing morning dies

ONEONTA, N.Y. (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old student at the State University of New York at Oneonta who was found unconscious off campus on a bitterly cold morning.

The Oneonta Police Department identified him as Tyler Lopresti-Castro, and says he was found by city employees on the pavement near a bus garage several miles from the college just before 7 a.m. Thursday, suffering from exposure to extreme cold. He died that evening.

Police say a review of video from the garage and buses showed no sign on Lopresti-Castro on a city bus, that he came out of a wooded area behind the garage around 2:15 a.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.