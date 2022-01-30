Advertisement

College student found unconscious on freezing morning dies

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONEONTA, N.Y. (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old student at the State University of New York at Oneonta who was found unconscious off campus on a bitterly cold morning.

The Oneonta Police Department identified him as Tyler Lopresti-Castro, and says he was found by city employees on the pavement near a bus garage several miles from the college just before 7 a.m. Thursday, suffering from exposure to extreme cold. He died that evening.

Police say a review of video from the garage and buses showed no sign on Lopresti-Castro on a city bus, that he came out of a wooded area behind the garage around 2:15 a.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was killed and several other people were injured in a crash in Sheldon.
1 dead, 4 injured in single-vehicle crash
A day of ice fishing turned into a deer rescue mission for a group of Vermonters.
Ice fishermen save deer stranded on frozen Vermont lake
Police arrest violent fugitive near Burlington VFW
Vermont lawmakers have given the greenlight to a sweeping gun bill that includes fines for...
Vermont House passes sweeping gun bill
Dozens of animals were rescued from a property in St. Albans after police discovered they were...
Animals in need of care rescued from St. Albans property

Latest News

Sen. Bernie Sanders sits down with Vermont’s firefighters
Crews battle Tunbridge fire for several hours
Burlington residents urged to conserve water
Woman arrested, accused of assaulting police officers
College student found unconscious on freezing morning dies