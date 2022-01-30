Crews battle Tunbridge fire for several hours

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - An early morning fire burned a Tunbridge home to the ground Saturday.

The Tunbridge fire chief tells Channel 3 News the house fire started just before 6:30 a.m. on Kibling Hill Road.

By the time several area departments arrived, the structure was fully engulfed in flames.

Officials say no one was living in the house. One firefighter was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation but has since been released.

The last crews cleared the scene at about 1:15 p.m.

An investigation to determine the cause is ongoing.

