End of an era? Fans react to mixed signals about Tom Brady’s future

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Conflicting reports out of the NFL are leaving fans with a feeling of uncertainty for New England sports legend Tom Brady’s future in the NFL.

For Sophia Rule and other Patriots fans in the downtown Burlington area, if Brady decides to call it quits, they’re behind him.

“He’s just an inspiration,” Rule said. “Just to keep going. Everybody counts him out because he’s old. But, he’s stuck with it and I think he’s truly an inspiration.”

Rumors of Tom Brady’s retirement were first reported by ESPN, sending shockwaves throughout Pats Nation.

“I wish him well. I’m glad he did what he did for New England,” Lori Jackson said. “Nothing can ever take away from that.”

The NFL Legend was drafted by the Patriots with the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. He quickly became the starter in 2001, after then quarterback Drew Bledsoe suffered a season-ending injury.

Playing 20-years with the Pats, Brady led the franchise to six Super Bowl titles, winning three Lombardi trophies in four seasons.

“He really is the G.O.A.T.,” Jackson said. “He’s the greatest of all time.”

In 2020, Brady left the New England Patriots in free agency. He went on to play two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, even winning a seventh Super Bowl ring in the process.

“Before that, the Patriots were sort of mediocre. He along with Coach Bill Belichick have done a really good job,” Don MacDonald said.

“It had been 15 years without a championship,” NESN sports anchor Tom Caron told Channel 3 news. “The 1986 Celtics, and those 2001 Patriots in the 2002 super bowl. We didn’t have a single championship in Boston.”

While many are hopeful Brady retires with the Patriots, Caron says that might not be the case.

“We’ve seen those little one-day contracts. I’d love to see him come back and sign a one-day contract with the Patriots,” Caron said. “I doubt that’ll happen. But I think this does give us the chance to celebrate the career and not think about him as a Buccaneer, but think about everything he did with the Patriots.”

Despite conflicting messages on Saturday, the Associated Press reports, Brady has told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers GM, Jason Licht, that he has not made his mind up about retirement.

