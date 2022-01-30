Advertisement

Howard Hesseman, star of ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,’ dies at 81

Howard Hesseman, who played the radio disc jockey Johnny Fever on the sitcom “WKRP in...
Howard Hesseman, who played the radio disc jockey Johnny Fever on the sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati” and the actor-turned-history teacher Charlie Moore on “Head of the Class,” has died. He was 81.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Howard Hesseman, who played the radio disc jockey Johnny Fever on the sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati” and the actor-turned-history teacher Charlie Moore on “Head of the Class,” has died. He was 81.

Hesseman died Saturday in Los Angeles due to complications from colon surgery, his manager Robbie Kass said Sunday.

Hesseman, who had himself been a radio DJ in the ‘60s, earned two Emmy nominations for playing Johnny Fever on CBS’ “WKRP in Cincinnati,” which ran for four seasons from 1978-1982. The role made Hesseman a counterculture icon at a time when few hippie characters made it onto network television.

“I think maybe Johnny smokes a little marijuana, drinks beer and wine, and maybe a little hard liquor,” Hesseman told The New York Times in 1979 as he readied for one of three “Saturday Night Live” hosting gigs. “And on one of those hard mornings at the station, he might take what for many years was referred to as a diet pill. But be is a moderate user of soft drugs, specifically marijuana.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A day of ice fishing turned into a deer rescue mission for a group of Vermonters.
Ice fishermen save deer stranded on frozen Vermont lake
Vermont lawmakers have given the greenlight to a sweeping gun bill that includes fines for...
Vermont House passes sweeping gun bill
Krissee Ward-Arnold, 21, is accused of assaulting two Colchester police officers and a...
Woman arrested, accused of assaulting police officers
Homes located inside the yellow line should boil their water until Sunday night at the earliest.
Burlington residents urged to conserve water
Burlington International Airport in South Burlington
Burlington travelers should expect delays this weekend

Latest News

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles final match against Daniil Medvedev of...
Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows vehicles and tanks stationed at the...
US: Russia to face pressure at UN over Ukraine crisis
A New Hampshire mail carrier is praised after helping save an elderly woman.
Observant mail carrier helps save elderly woman in NH
A front-end loader dumps road salt into a truck Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Chelsea, Mass....
After the blizzard, the big chill as East Coast digs out