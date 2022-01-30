‘I Am Vermont Too’ photo project exposes subtle racism, microaggressions

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - This Black History Month, Vermonters of color are using the phrase ‘I Am Vermont Too’ to share their stories of experiencing racism, even in subtle forms, while living in one of the least diverse states in the country.

‘I Am Vermont Too’ is a message Vermonters of color are sending to their neighbors through a photo story project.

Sha’an Mouliert, the coordinator of the ‘I Am Vermont Too’ project says the goal is to shine a light on the experiences of Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) in the state.

“This is a space to make our humanity visible,” Mouliert said. “We use photos to depict their face holding a white board with anything from a micro-aggression to something else they want to share about themselves.”

Making up only 5% of Vermont’s population, people of color in the Green Mountain State say they often feel excluded, lonely or singled out in the communities they live in.

They also experience micro-aggressions, which are subtle behaviors that either intentionally or unintentionally communicate hostile, derogatory, or negative racial insults.

“I have been almost accosted at a store like ‘No, where are you from?’ And I’m like ‘I’m from Arizona.’ said Mia Schultz, who is featured in the project. “‘No, no, really, where are you really, really from?’ And I’m like ‘I’m from the United States.’”

Schultz says her children have also experienced micro-aggressions.

“The teacher was going around and saying ‘Merry Christmas! Merry charismas!’ to all of students and got to my son and said ‘Happy Kwanzaa’ and he’s like ‘Well, I celebrate Christmas too. Why did she single me out?’”

‘I Am Vermont Too’ will be displayed inside the Vermont Statehouse during the month of February, which is Black History Month.

Vermonters of color say they hope people who read the messages on the white boards will better understand how their words and actions can perpetuate racial stereotypes and impact someone’s sense of belonging.

“Your intent vs. impact. I understand you did not intend to do that but it had an impact on me and now that you know and now that you’re aware of it, how will you change? And that’s really all that we’re asking,” said Schultz.

The Root Social Justice Center says the exhibit will be at the Statehouse from Feb. 1st through Feb. 25th.

The exhibit is also available to travel to schools throughout Vermont.

