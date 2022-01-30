Looking ahead: Jan. 31

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region the week of Jan. 31.

On Monday, Jan. 31, hundreds of Vermonters will rally virtually for Mental Health Advocacy Day.

Mental Health Advocacy Day will address the devastating impact COVID is having on the mental health and wellbeing of many Vermonters.

Mental health organizations, peers, family members, and advocates will call on Vermont leaders and legislators to support mental health and inform them that “Now is the Time for Hope & Recovery.”

Several state leaders will speak at the event, including Gov. Phil Scott and Lt. Gov. Molly Gray.

The event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday is the start of the Vermont Winter Bike/Walk Challenge!

The goal of the free event is for Vermonters to try changing up their typical work commutes and collectively record 1,000 active transportation trips in just two weeks.

The challenge starts Monday, Jan. 31 and runs through Friday, Feb. 11th, concluding on International Winter Bike to Work Day.

To participate, you’ll need to download the Go!VT smartphone app or you can go to the Go!VT website.

The Elizabethtown Community Hospital will offer a volunteer training on Tuesday for its Community Friendship Volunteer Program.

Registration for the virtual session is now open and new volunteers are welcome.

The program launched last fall in partnership with Mercy Care for the Adirondacks. It pairs seniors in need with trained volunteers who can provide support with day-to-day activities like gardening, shopping, and errands.

Volunteer sign-up and training registration are available by calling (518) 585-3761.

