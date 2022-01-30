Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival Vermont Tour returns

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - After a two-year hiatus, the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival Vermont Tour is returning.

The tour is typically held six months after the festival in August, but was cancelled the past two years due to the pandemic and inclement weather.

Each year that tour is held, MNFF organizers choose two films from the festival to screen during the tour.

This year, they chose “Storm Lake” and “The Ants & The Grasshopper.”

Lloyd Komesar, the producer of the festival, says these films were picked because they seemed to really move the audience, and they have a theme of connection and connectivity.

“In the case of “Storm Lake,” it’s an intimate document about a small town newspaper and the important role it plays in the vitality and life cycle of a small town in Western Iowa -- Storm Lake, Iowa,” said Komesar. “In the case of “The Ants & The Grasshopper,” it’s a story of a marvelous woman from a small village in Malawi in Africa who affects change in her village but it’s impacted by climate change to a significant degree.”

The screenings can be viewed at Rutland’s Paramount Theater on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

