Advertisement

Sen. Bernie Sanders sits down with Vermont’s firefighters

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, met with Vermont firefighters and EMS providers to learn more about the challenges brought on and worsened by the pandemic.

Saturday morning, Sanders and U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell hosted a virtual town hall with several crews.

Sanders says more than 80% of Fire Departments in Vermont are staffed by volunteers. Larger communities are served by career first responders, who get paid.

He says an overwhelming majority are facing recruitment and retention issues, especially in rural areas of the state.

“We are reaching a very challenging situation, where diminished staffing is creating a situation where smaller communities may not be able to respond effectively to the needs of the people that live in the towns.”

He says departments across the country can apply for grants under two federal programs. But, Vermont would have to compete for the money.

Sanders says he plans to introduce legislation that will significantly increase the funds available.

A link to the full town hall meeting can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was killed and several other people were injured in a crash in Sheldon.
1 dead, 4 injured in single-vehicle crash
A day of ice fishing turned into a deer rescue mission for a group of Vermonters.
Ice fishermen save deer stranded on frozen Vermont lake
Police arrest violent fugitive near Burlington VFW
Vermont lawmakers have given the greenlight to a sweeping gun bill that includes fines for...
Vermont House passes sweeping gun bill
Dozens of animals were rescued from a property in St. Albans after police discovered they were...
Animals in need of care rescued from St. Albans property

Latest News

Homes located inside the yellow line should boil their water until Sunday night at the earliest.
Burlington residents urged to conserve water
Vt. Fish and Wildlife Dept.
Annual Free Ice Fishing Day in Vermont
Krissee Ward-Arnold, 21, is accused of assaulting two Colchester police officers and a...
Woman arrested, accused of assaulting police officers
Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12)...
End of an era? Fans react to mixed signals about Tom Brady’s future