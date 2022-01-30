What to do Sunday, Jan. 30

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Sunday, Jan. 30.

Various local Starbucks host an American Sign Language Signing Social Sunday, Jan. 30. This event is for both deaf and hearing signers. Participating Starbucks includes the Burlington and Williston Starbucks from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This is a kid-friendly event and welcoming of all signing levels. ASL students are encouraged to stop by the event.

Orleans Elementary School is postponing its 5th annual Winter Party.

Point au Roche State Park is hosting their PAR Kids Club Sunday, Jan. 30. Where they let the kids decide what activities they want to do. That’s part of their child-led play philosophy “kids come up with the best stuff to do.” The club will be led by park naturalists at the Nature Center. The event will go from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

