Woman arrested, accused of assaulting police officers

Krissee Ward-Arnold, 21, is accused of assaulting two Colchester police officers and a...
Krissee Ward-Arnold, 21, is accused of assaulting two Colchester police officers and a healthcare professional.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester police say Krissee Ward-Arnold, 21, was arrested for assaulting two officers and a healthcare professional.

Police say at about 3 p.m. Saturday in the Price Chopper grocery store parking lot on Prim Road in Colchester, they found Ward-Arnold sitting in her SUV, drinking alcohol. They say she had many open alcoholic beverages in the car. Witnesses also told police she had attempted to drive and almost struck several parked vehicles and pedestrians.

Police say the officer asked her to step out of the car, but she refused. As the officer tried taking her into custody, they say she punched him repeatedly on the head and arms.

Due to her extreme intoxication and continued combative behavior, police say they transported her directly to UVM Medical Center. There, she kicked another officer in the face and assaulted a staff member in the emergency department.

Police say both officers sustained minor injuries.

Ward-Arnold is facing multiple charges, including a DUI, simple assault on a health care professional, and two counts of simple assault on a police officer.

Three Burlington police officers also assisted with this incident.

