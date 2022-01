BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me, a one-on-one interview with Senator Bernie Sanders. And a US Supreme Court justice is retiring, we go over the short-list of who could replace him and what this could mean for the high court. Also, thousands of acres of foreign-owned land missing from record in the United States, we investigate.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.