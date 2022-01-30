BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The mighty blizzard pounded the New England Coast yesterday, especially Massachusetts, with reports of up to 30 inches of snow, and wind gusts to 80 mph. Around here, however, it was a quiet but cold Saturday. Eastern Vermont and Western New Hampshire did get a few inches from the very outer fringes of the Nor’easter. At any rate, today will be a quiet day with highs in the mid to upper teens. This cold month of January will actually end pretty nicely on Monday, with a few morning flurries giving way to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 20s.

Mid to late week could get interesting with active weather expected. Groundhog Day will see mostly cloudy skies. A cold front will then move into the region overnight, with showers and mountain snow showers. However, it is expected to stall somewhere in our region Thursday, and this will determine what type of precipitation we’ll get. For now, it looks like most of the region will have light to moderate snow Thursday, with perhaps a mix or even rain south. A low pressure will then ride along the front Thursday night and Friday, with more significant snow expected. There will be a huge temperature difference where the front is located, so a slight shift to the north or south will make a big difference in what type of precipitation we get. Stay tuned and we’ll keep you updated on this storm system.

Much colder air will move into the region for Friday and Saturday. Saturday’s highs will only be in the teens, with lows dipping below zero once again.

