$1.9M armored car heist case still cold 20 years later

RUTLAND CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday marks the 20th anniversary of the Berkshire Armored Car services heist in Rutland. The armed robber got away with $1.9 million and has never been caught.

Two armored truck guards were held at gunpoint on Jan. 31, 2002. They were forced to give the combination to the truck’s safe.

From there, the masked robber put the money in a stolen van and fled the scene. The van was eventually found but the man was not.

The case is now closed but it remains a mystery to those who remember that day well.

“What shocked me was that it was that easy,” said John Cassarino, who was the mayor of Rutland City in 2002.

Cassarino remembers getting a phone call from the Rutland City Police the morning of Jan. 31 about an armored car heist.

“I was told that they were going to be bringing in outside help because it was quite a case,” Cassarino said.

“The FBI is obviously involved in the case. We’re following up leads and working on the investigation. That’s all I have to say right now,” FBI Agent Lionel Shapiro said in 2002.

Kevin Geno was the Rutland City Police Department’s commander of patrol 20 years ago. He says the leads went cold on the $1.9 million theft, polygraphs didn’t pan out and new leads stopped coming in.

“Hh got away with it, but I’ve often found in this line of work that nothing stays a secret forever,” said Geno, who’s now a lieutenant with the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office.

Berkshire Armored Car Services dissolved in 2004. But WCAX News spoke with company president Gerard Reder in 2003, one year after the heist.

“They’ll be caught. I am absolutely, totally confident,” Reder said at the time.

That same year, the FBI told WCAX it was most likely someone who knew the operations of the company and was familiar with the area.

“Somebody in the state of Vermont knows a lot more than we’re hearing at this point,” John Kavanagh of the FBI said in 2003.

Reporter Olivia Lyons: Were you shocked by the news?

John Cassarino: No, no. I knew several guys over the years that had worked there and some of the guys that worked there made me wonder.

Geno agrees the robber knew exactly how to steal the money.

“There was one guard there, and the secondary guard came in and they each had half of the combination. There was definitely some insider knowledge here,” Geno said.

Cassarino says he still wonders why the FBI never questioned his friend who had moved to Arizona after being the manager of Berkshire for years before the heist.

“He was talking to me and he says, ‘You know, mayor,’ he says, ‘I don’t understand with all of this going on, they’re trying to find this out, that nobody came to talk to me.’ He says, ‘I knew a lot about the business. You would think maybe I might even be a suspect,’ which he wasn’t,” Cassarino said.

Today, the statute of limitations on the heist is up both locally and federally, the case has been closed and handed over to the IRS. So if the robber was found out, the person could only be charged for tax fraud and not the actual act of stealing the money.

