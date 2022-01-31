4th tuition freeze at University of New Hampshire System

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Tuition costs for New Hampshire residents have been frozen for the fourth straight year at the University System of New Hampshire.

The tuition freeze applies to the University of New Hampshire, Plymouth State University, Keene State College and Granite State College.

The university system said 95% of its first-year students are receiving some form of institutional aid.

The University System of New Hampshire enrolls 30,000 students.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)