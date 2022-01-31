Advertisement

6-year-old waiting for a new heart steals the show at Blake Shelton concert

By Lauren Rangel and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII/Gray News) – A 6-year-old waiting for a new heart stole the show at the Blake Shelton concert in Texas on Saturday night.

Wyatt McKee was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, meaning the left side of his heart didn’t grow.

At 6 months old, he had already had two open-heart surgeries, according to KXII.

Wyatt held a sign during the Blake Shelton concert that said, “Your smallest biggest fan from Lake Texoma, 6 years old. Waiting on a heart transplant.”

The country singer pulled Wyatt on stage, and they sang the little boy’s favorite song together – “God’s Country.”

Wyatt’s mom said that song keeps him going and they play it non-stop.

“He just came home one day and just kept yelling to play ‘God’s Country,’ ‘God’s Country,’ and for a couple of years now, anytime we get in the car, we got to play ‘God’s Country’ all the time,” said Wyatt’s mom, Harley McKee.

Wyatt said he wasn’t scared to sing in front of thousands of people.

“Oh, I mean, I cried,” McKee said. “He got to do something that he really, really loved and really wanted to do. It’s a pretty big deal.”

Copyright 2022 KXII Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krissee Ward-Arnold, 21, is accused of assaulting two Colchester police officers and a...
Woman arrested, accused of assaulting police officers
Homes located inside the yellow line should boil their water until Sunday night at the earliest.
Burlington residents urged to conserve water
The Oneonta Police Department identified the student as Tyler Lopresti-Castro.
College student found unconscious on freezing morning dies
The house fire broke out at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday on Kibling Hill Road.
Crews battle Tunbridge fire for several hours
MINOLTA DIGITAL STILL CAMERA
‘I Am Vermont Too’ photo project exposes subtle racism, microaggressions

Latest News

Sandra Sullivan.
House sitter accused of trying to feed mothball-stuffed candy to neighbor’s dog in Connecticut
A Massachusetts man severely injured in a 2019 crash in New Hampshire that killed seven members...
Victim of 2019 NH motorcycle crash sues Mass. state officials
Firefighters were working Monday morning to contain a house fire in Shelburne.
Crews battle house fire in Shelburne
A tractor-trailer on fire shut down a pair of Interstate 89 off-ramps on Monday.
Truck fire temporarily closes I-89 off-ramps in Berlin