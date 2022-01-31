Advertisement

$70K available in grants to protect, restore waterways

FILE photo.
FILE photo.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says a total of $70,000 in grants is available to projects that protect, restore and improve the state’s waterways.

The department says municipalities, local and regional government agencies, sporting clubs, nonprofit organizations, and water-related citizens groups can apply no later than Feb. 11.

The grants are available in three categories: education and outreach with maximum grant per project of $5,000; planning, assessment, inventory and monitoring, which has a maximum grant of $3,500; and on-the-ground implementation, for a maximum grant of $10,000.

Projects aimed at protecting or restoring fish and aquatic wildlife habitat are strongly encouraged.

