AAA warns drivers to beware of ‘warm-up’ thefts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After the recent cold snap, AAA Northern New England is reminding drivers to be careful when warming up their cars.

A new campaign is aimed at spreading awareness for “warm-up” theft.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, thefts with keys or fobs left in the vehicle made up 11% of all vehicle thefts in 2018.

Pat Moody of AAA Northern New England says it only takes a few seconds for someone to make off with your car.

“This is a crime of opportunity. Whatever we can do to kind of deter thieves from either breaking into our car and stealing valuables like moving them to the trunk and out of eye sight and locking the vehicle -- that’s what we need to do to protect our property,” Moody said.

He says to start the engine and allow it to idle only for the time it takes you to put your seatbelt on. That’s plenty of time to make sure oil gets to all of the engine’s vital parts, so it doesn’t get damaged.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.