Advertisement

AAA warns drivers to beware of ‘warm-up’ thefts

By Cam Smith
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After the recent cold snap, AAA Northern New England is reminding drivers to be careful when warming up their cars.

A new campaign is aimed at spreading awareness for “warm-up” theft.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, thefts with keys or fobs left in the vehicle made up 11% of all vehicle thefts in 2018.

Pat Moody of AAA Northern New England says it only takes a few seconds for someone to make off with your car.

“This is a crime of opportunity. Whatever we can do to kind of deter thieves from either breaking into our car and stealing valuables like moving them to the trunk and out of eye sight and locking the vehicle -- that’s what we need to do to protect our property,” Moody said.

He says to start the engine and allow it to idle only for the time it takes you to put your seatbelt on. That’s plenty of time to make sure oil gets to all of the engine’s vital parts, so it doesn’t get damaged.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A day of ice fishing turned into a deer rescue mission for a group of Vermonters.
Ice fishermen save deer stranded on frozen Vermont lake
Vermont lawmakers have given the greenlight to a sweeping gun bill that includes fines for...
Vermont House passes sweeping gun bill
Krissee Ward-Arnold, 21, is accused of assaulting two Colchester police officers and a...
Woman arrested, accused of assaulting police officers
Homes located inside the yellow line should boil their water until Sunday night at the earliest.
Burlington residents urged to conserve water
The Oneonta Police Department identified the student as Tyler Lopresti-Castro.
College student found unconscious on freezing morning dies

Latest News

Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin
Investigation underway into death of N.H. prison inmate
Mayor Miro Weinberger and Acting Police Chief Jon Murad in 2021.
Journey to the job: How Burlington police went two years without a chief
I AM VT TOO
‘I Am Vermont Too’ photo project exposes subtle racism, microaggressions
Warning about warm up thefts