Burlington City Council to vote on mayor’s pick for police chief

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Will the Burlington City Council approve Acting Police Chief Jon Murad to be the city’s top cop? The council will make the decision Monday night, but it doesn’t appear things will go Murad’s way.

The same day Mayor Miro Weinberger announced Murad as his pick, Progressives came out swinging and said they would vote against him.

I spoke to people who live and work in Burlington about what they would like to see happen Monday night.

“I hope they go ahead and approve this man. He’s been the acting police chief for 18 months and it’s high time they say yes, he’s doing a really good job,” said David Jones of Burlington.

“I think he’s got the skills and the experience and the sensitivity to do the job fully and properly. I think the city of Burlington, I work here and I’m concerned about public safety,” said Peter Kunin, who works in Burlington.

“I don’t know enough about the man to say, ‘Oh no, he should be on it or not, but I do think the Progressives, the longer we take our time doing this over and over again, meanwhile, it’s still the same situation,” said Janifer Dumas of Burlington.

Some people we spoke to Monday who declined to go on camera said they hoped Murad was not confirmed, citing issues with policing in general in Burlington.

Councilors had the weekend to make up their minds on whether or not to confirm Murad, who has been the interim acting chief for around two years.

The councilors who are in support of the confirmation have said he is beloved by the community and they want to move forward with the nomination, ending this chapter.

However, Progressives against it say they’ve been spurned by the process in which only two candidates who met minimum job requirements came forward.

In a statement, Progressive Councilor Zoraya Hightower said she would not be voting to confirm Murad, citing the lack of commitment to the transformation of public safety in Burlington, particularly along racial lines. She also says the process for picking a chief was flawed.

Her statement says, in part: “The process that got us was both contentious and incomplete-- AC Murad was never even interviewed by the search committee. I will not move forward with appointing the Acting Chief Murad unless the search committee or at least the police commission, recommends this.”

Murad tells WCAX News he is willing to speak with councilors anytime.

So, it’s all up to the council Monday night, but if the Progressives stay resolute in their decision not to confirm, they have the votes needed to make that happen.

