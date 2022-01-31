Advertisement

Investigation underway into death of N.H. prison inmate

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BERLIN, N.H. (WCAX) - The New Hampshire Department of Corrections is investigating the untimely death of an inmate at the Berlin prison.

Officials say Saturday night at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility officers found an unresponsive man in a housing unit.

They performed life-saving measures, including CPR, and called for an ambulance.

First responders pronounced the resident dead at 8:40 p.m.

Initial investigation suggests the man suffered a medical event, and his death is not considered suspicious at this time.

Officials haven’t released his name while they notify next of kin.

