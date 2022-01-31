Lebanon eyes COVID recovery cash for broadband, child care

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act is expected to make an impact in cities and towns across the region. That includes Lebanon, New Hampshire, which is already spelling out its plan on how to spend the funds.

Rolling out more broadband and improving access to child care are two areas of focus for ARPA funds in Lebanon.

“It really became an equity issue,” Lebanon Mayor Timothy McNamara said.

Access to high-speed internet was something deemed essential during the early days of the pandemic when schools and businesses went remote.

“Not just for remote learning, which was very critical, but for telehealth and home work, that sort of thing,” McNamara said.

In Lebanon, about 97% of the homes already have high-speed broadband. The city is using American Rescue Plan Act funds, along with a half-million-dollar partnership with Comcast, to connect the remaining 142 houses.

Business leaders say the project, which is expected to be complete by the end of the year, is essential for the community to grow.

“Some employers have gone to the step of giving up their office space,” said Tracy Hutchins of the Upper Valley Business Alliance. “Any suburban neighborhood is actually a business district at this point.”

Lebanon has received about half of its $1.4million in ARPA funds thus far. The next round is coming in April.

Over $1 million is being used for infrastructure improvements. But officials say flexibility in how to spend the dollars was building into law, which Congresswoman Annie Kuster explained during a webinar with Lebanon officials Monday.

“We realized that time was of the essence and I worked with my colleagues to make sure it did go directly to the cities and towns,” said Kuster, D-New Hampshire.

ARPA funds are also being used in Lebanon to address child care issues throughout the Upper Valley. Over the next three years, a working group will focus on programming, retention, recruitment and training of child care staff.

Officials say employees can’t work if they don’t have care for their children.

“In terms of hospitals not being able to hire the nurses and physicians they need because they can’t get coverage, especially in the evening and night-time shifts,” said Sarah Jackson of Vital Communities.

And leaders in this community say other problems persist. Namely, a workforce shortage and a lack of affordable housing.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.