MiVT: Sylvacurl

EAST HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - Tucked away in East Hardwick is a company working to take packing peanuts off the map.

“We thought well, we’ll make wood curls and get rid of styrofoam peanuts and save the world,” Sylvacurl co-owner Jim Lovinsky said.

For the past 30 years, that’s exactly what his family has been doing. It started with a study on northern forestlands in Vermont.

“All the paper mills and pulp mills were starting to leave the area, and with it were going a lot of forestry-related jobs,” Jim explained.

But he and his family soon determined that wood chips, similar to those you’d see in bedding for horses or chickens, may be a good packing product.

“This was a resource that was sustainable, it was a resource that was renewable, it didn’t have to be added to a landfill,” said Jim’s wife and other co-owner, Mary-Ellen Lovinsky.

Sourcing poplar from local sawmills, Jim, Mary-Ellen and their kids figured out how to make the perfect wood chips for sustainable packaging. That’s when Sylvacurl was born.

“This product when we first started it back in the ‘90s was really definitely before its time. People weren’t really excited about green products, it was always just about price point,” daughter Kathryn Lovinsky said. “I think as a family we’ve always continued to believe in it.”

Their belief paid off, as Sylvacurl saw a massive boom in orders during the pandemic as people turned to online shopping.

Now, this quiet Vermont business growing rapidly, and happy to share their product. Recently, their strategy has shifted more toward marketing and social media.

“The curls lock together, if you think of like, a bird’s nest. So you put items in it, and it nests right in there,” Jim explained.

He says their product is light, nearly odorless and aesthetically pleasing.

Mary-Ellen maintains that you can reuse the curls for animal bedding, kindling, crafts or just to compost. They use leftovers on their East Hardwick farm, as well.

It’s an environmentally friendly packaging alternative, something that leaves clients feeling chipper.

“Most of the people now that are choosing Sylvacurl are very aware of global issues around solid waste and global warming and biodegradability and composting,” explained Mary-Ellen.

The bags of curls ship in palettes, delivered in New England for $500. Sylvacurl ships nationally, too.

“It’s a way to make a difference. It’s a small way for people to make a difference that have businesses, it’s also a way for us to make a difference. And I think it’s sort of collectively, like Jim said, trying to save the world,” Mary-Ellen said.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.