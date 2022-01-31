Advertisement

Most UVM students required to get COVID boosters by Monday

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday is the deadline for students at the University of Vermont to get their COVID-19 booster shots.

UVM says all eligible students must be boosted by Monday.

If they are not eligible yet, students have 14 days to get the shot when they become eligible.

Any previous exemptions are still valid. Those students are required to get tested every seven days.

UVM says many of the 95% of students who are eligible have already gotten boosters.

Booster shots for students within the Vermont State Colleges System are required starting Tuesday.

