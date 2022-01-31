Advertisement

New details on former Vermonter convicted in Jan. 6 riots

By Rachel Mann
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man convicted in connection with the Jan. 6 riots says he’s sorry there was violence at the Capitol that day, but he calls himself a patriot and remains committed to the cause.

WCAX News first told you last week about the conviction of Nicholas Languerand for assaulting an officer during the riots. Now, our media partners at Seven Days are out with a story that sheds more light on who he is and what led him to Washington, D.C., last January.

Languerand told Seven Days he feels guilty for the violence but he still believes he was acting in the best interest of the country.

Seven Days Reporter Derek Brouwer says Languerand reached out hoping to tell his side of the story about the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Languerand is a Vermont native who was arrested in South Carolina.

“He’s expressed remorse and regret for participating in the violence on January 6th, but at the same time, he continues to see himself as a patriot,” Brouwer said.

Court documents show selfies Languerand took outside the U.S. Capitol. Other photos show him throwing objects at officers.

His social media pages show him to be an avid QAnon follower.

“His father had blown up his family trailer. He bounced around more than a dozen times growing up. He actually got a shorter sentence than he would have because they convinced the judge his traumatic past played a role,” Brouwer said.

Languerand was charged with a list of crimes connected to the Jan. 6 riots including assaulting an officer, aiding and abetting, knowingly entering a restricted building with a weapon and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

“It’s important we take a good hard look at some people who participated and how they were able to rationalize violence to overthrow an election and what kind of politics we want to have going forward,” Brouwer said.

Languerand is currently serving a 44-month prison sentence in Virginia. He plans to move back to Vermont once he’s out.

Click here to read the more in-depth story on Nicholas Languerand in Seven Days.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krissee Ward-Arnold, 21, is accused of assaulting two Colchester police officers and a...
Woman arrested, accused of assaulting police officers
Homes located inside the yellow line should boil their water until Sunday night at the earliest.
Burlington residents urged to conserve water
The Oneonta Police Department identified the student as Tyler Lopresti-Castro.
College student found unconscious on freezing morning dies
The house fire broke out at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday on Kibling Hill Road.
Crews battle Tunbridge fire for several hours
MINOLTA DIGITAL STILL CAMERA
‘I Am Vermont Too’ photo project exposes subtle racism, microaggressions

Latest News

HEIST
$1.9M armored car heist case still cold 20 years later
CHEMICALS
Experts search for solutions to keep ‘garbage juice’ out of drinking water
languerand
New details on former Vermonter convicted in Jan. 6 riots
Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home