New details on former Vermonter convicted in Jan. 6 riots

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man convicted in connection with the Jan. 6 riots says he’s sorry there was violence at the Capitol that day, but he calls himself a patriot and remains committed to the cause.

WCAX News first told you last week about the conviction of Nicholas Languerand for assaulting an officer during the riots. Now, our media partners at Seven Days are out with a story that sheds more light on who he is and what led him to Washington, D.C., last January.

Languerand told Seven Days he feels guilty for the violence but he still believes he was acting in the best interest of the country.

Seven Days Reporter Derek Brouwer says Languerand reached out hoping to tell his side of the story about the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Languerand is a Vermont native who was arrested in South Carolina.

“He’s expressed remorse and regret for participating in the violence on January 6th, but at the same time, he continues to see himself as a patriot,” Brouwer said.

Court documents show selfies Languerand took outside the U.S. Capitol. Other photos show him throwing objects at officers.

His social media pages show him to be an avid QAnon follower.

“His father had blown up his family trailer. He bounced around more than a dozen times growing up. He actually got a shorter sentence than he would have because they convinced the judge his traumatic past played a role,” Brouwer said.

Languerand was charged with a list of crimes connected to the Jan. 6 riots including assaulting an officer, aiding and abetting, knowingly entering a restricted building with a weapon and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

“It’s important we take a good hard look at some people who participated and how they were able to rationalize violence to overthrow an election and what kind of politics we want to have going forward,” Brouwer said.

Languerand is currently serving a 44-month prison sentence in Virginia. He plans to move back to Vermont once he’s out.

Click here to read the more in-depth story on Nicholas Languerand in Seven Days.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.