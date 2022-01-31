Advertisement

New Hampshire moose hunt 2022 lottery is now open

Stock photo of cow moose on Guanella Pass
Stock photo of cow moose on Guanella Pass(Jason Clay | Colorado Parks and Wildlife / Jason Clay)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s moose hunt lottery for 2022 is now open.

The lottery entrance fee is $15 for New Hampshire residents and $25 for nonresidents. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by midnight on Friday, May 27.

Applications also can be delivered to the licensing office at the Fish and Game Department headquarters in Concord. Winners will be selected through a computerized random drawing on June 17.

The nine-day moose hunt starts the third Saturday in October. This year’s hunt will run from October 15–23.

In 2021, 6,195 people entered the lottery for the chance to win one of 40 permits.

