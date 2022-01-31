Advertisement

Proposed NY political maps could hurt GOP in House battle

Proposed political maps released by the leaders of New York’s Democrat-dominated Legislature...
Proposed political maps released by the leaders of New York’s Democrat-dominated Legislature would give the party an advantage in 22 of the state’s 26 congressional districts. - File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Proposed political maps released by the leaders of New York’s Democrat-dominated Legislature would give the party an advantage in 22 of the state’s 26 congressional districts.

The new maps released late Sunday could lead to Democrats picking up as many as three seats and Republicans losing as many as four.

The boundaries of congressional and legislative territories are being redrawn as part of the nation’s once-per-decade redistricting process.

An initial vote on the new maps could happen this week.

New York is set to lose one seat in the House in 2023, due to slow population growth.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Krissee Ward-Arnold, 21, is accused of assaulting two Colchester police officers and a...
Woman arrested, accused of assaulting police officers
Homes located inside the yellow line should boil their water until Sunday night at the earliest.
Burlington residents urged to conserve water
The Oneonta Police Department identified the student as Tyler Lopresti-Castro.
College student found unconscious on freezing morning dies
The house fire broke out at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday on Kibling Hill Road.
Crews battle Tunbridge fire for several hours
MINOLTA DIGITAL STILL CAMERA
‘I Am Vermont Too’ photo project exposes subtle racism, microaggressions

Latest News

Montpelier Police Dept.
Tractor-trailer fire temporarily closes I-89 off-ramps
A fire has an I-89 off ramp closed Monday morning.
Tractor-trailer fire closes I-89 off ramp
Vermont cities, towns and villages are subject to the same worker woes as the private sector.
Vermont cities and towns worry about hiring, retaining staff
Mayor Miro Weinberger and Acting Police Chief Jon Murad in 2021.
Journey to the job: How Burlington police went 2 years without a chief