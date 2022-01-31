Advertisement

Saranac Lake gears up for frozen fun at winter carnival

Construction is underway on the ice palace for the 125th Saranac Lake Winter Carnival.
Construction is underway on the ice palace for the 125th Saranac Lake Winter Carnival.(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Saranac Lake Winter Carnival will be back this year in full swing after a year off because of the pandemic. We are less than a week away.

Volunteers have been working tirelessly for the last week-and-a-half or so getting ready for the 125th Saranac Lake Winter Carnival.

“It’s the longest-running east of the Mississippi,” said Dean Baker of the Ice Palace Committee.

Chainsaws are roaring once again to quickly build the iconic ice palace for thousands to see at this year’s winter carnival.

“We don’t use anything but ice,” Baker said.

The theme will take you back in time to the “Fabulous ‘80s” and offer a full history of the 125 years of carnival fun.

“Bring you back to the ‘80s palaces, so lots of round towers, domes,” said Joe Plumb, who designed the ice palace.

All the work needs to be done by Friday.

You will see a few firsts this year.

“This year, we have two round towers with interior stairways going to a walkway between them. Underneath the walkway, there will be two doorways allowing you to come in. And there will be a chute over here for little kids to slide down,” Baker said.

Roughly 50 volunteers are at the site daily working on the palace. For some, it’s a decades-old tradition; for others, it’s their very first year. Like John Rockwell who drove up from Saratoga just to be a part of the team.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and it’s so much fun to be involved in this, why not?! I love the cold weather,” Rockwell said.

It’s a labor of love and weeks of work. But those who are behind the magic each year say it’s all worth it, even when their hard work melts away.

“It’s something I love to do, everyone does or they wouldn’t be here,” Baker said.

The carnival kicks off this Saturday. Click here for the schedule and all the details.

