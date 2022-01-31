Advertisement

Sununu disagrees with Trump's suggestion to pardon Capitol rioters

New Hampshire’s Republican Governor Chris Sununu says the people who participated in the January 6th Capitol riot shouldn’t be pardoned.
By CNN
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:57 AM EST
CONCORD, N.H. (CNN) - New Hampshire’s Republican Governor Chris Sununu says the people who participated in the January 6th Capitol riot shouldn’t be pardoned.

“Look, the folks that on that were part of the, the riots and, and frankly, the assault on the U.S. Capitol have to have to be held accountable. There is a rule of law. I don’t care whether you were part of the burning cities in Antifa in 2020, you were storming the Capitol in 2021. Everybody needs to be held fairly accountable across, that’s part of leadership,” said Gov. Sununu.

At a Texas rally over the weekend, former President Donald Trump says he would make the pardons if re-elected.

Sununu says holding those rioters accountable is a part of good leadership.

Republican Maine Senator Susan Collins has also criticized the idea of pardoning them.

