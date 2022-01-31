Vermont cities and towns balance a worker bounce

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont cities, towns and villages are subject to the same worker woes as the private sector.

The Vermont League of Cities and Towns put out a survey to their members about their most recent concerns surrounding local government. The takeaway was that retaining and hiring staff, both paid and volunteer, is a top concern.

“Municipalities have always had challenges keeping employees,” Waterbury Municipal Manager Bill Shepeluk said.

Workers jumping town to town is something Shepeluk says is common. But the pandemic and worker shortage is only making it worse.

“Because of the shortage, compensation packages, wage rates, in particular, are going up,” said Shepeluk.

Shepeluk says things like health insurance, and retirement benefits aren’t as attractive to workers as they used to be, because those can’t buy something like groceries or a tank of oil. So if the next town over is paying more, workers walk.

“Three-dollar an hour pay increase if they move down the road a little way, that becomes attractive,” said Shepeluk.

But this isn’t an isolated Waterbury issue.

“Municipalities, cities, towns and villages are having a hard time finding qualified people for every job,” said Ted Brady with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.

Brady says in a survey done last fall, hiring and retaining qualified staff at the town level was one of the top four concerns for their more than 300 members.

Wages are going up, something the League says workers like, but it does strain budgets.

“Municipalities are seeing an increase on their balance sheet for labor costs,” said Brady.

Take Waterbury as an example; Shepeluk says for their highway department, they had to increase pay twice last fall. Now, the budget he is building with the select board will likely also include pay increases, as well.

“It’s harder to plow roads, it’s harder to get cops on the street, it’s harder to keep offices open, it’s harder to run elections, all of these things are being impacted,” said Brady.

“It’s a much more challenging time now than it has been in a long time,” said Shepeluk.

If the labor shortage sustains, the League says it could mean increased time you wait for town projects to finish or paperwork you might need.

Brady says there isn’t one silver bullet, but he says increasing pay as well as marketing jobs and making them more attractive is a good start. He also recommends investing in the communities where these jobs are.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.